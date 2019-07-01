As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Whitebox Advisors Upped by $947,223 Its Holding; Brahman Capital Has Decreased Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $53.87 Million as Shares Rose

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 513,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00M, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 1.13 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 27/04/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Foundation and Conservation International Screen Film at Tribeca Film Festival; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany holiday quarter results beat estimates; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $110 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $25 lastly. It is up 1.46% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 273,086 shares to 450,068 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 48,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,702 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starboard’s Smith boosts KAR Auction, Cerner – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IAA Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “IAA Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering – PRNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Group Inc Ltd Company owns 17,512 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management Lp stated it has 10,807 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Renaissance Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) or 1,100 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). North Star Invest reported 275 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha owns 98,027 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. S Muoio And Limited Liability Co invested 0.36% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com owns 2,784 shares. Washington Trust reported 0.74% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 96,125 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 30,081 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 139,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tariffs Aren’t the Only Reason for Investors to Worry About China – The Motley Fool” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For June 4, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tiffany Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: Brother-Sister Duo Purchase Shares Of First Citizens BancShares – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.70 million for 22.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.