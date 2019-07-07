As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gotham Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $5.27 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Position in Coresite Realty (COR) Has Lowered by $1.57 Million as Share Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 87.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 103,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,797 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 118,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 3.35M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 39.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 14,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,488 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41 million, down from 37,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 122,248 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 24/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Raises Dividend to $1.03; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 2.86 million shares to 3.29 million shares, valued at $11.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 517,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.97 million for 7.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 14,952 shares to 728,599 shares, valued at $75.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hp Inc by 153,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

