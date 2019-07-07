As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gates Capital Management Has Increased Position; Tygh Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Kirby (KEX)

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.98 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75 million, up from 1.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 3.30M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corporation (KEX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 39,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,006 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.77 million, up from 90,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $77.45. About 217,321 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q Rev $741.7M; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp 1Q EPS 54c

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 175,585 shares to 1.49M shares, valued at $118.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 668,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 135,656 shares. 139,801 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. 10,807 are held by Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Lp. 2.65M were accumulated by Cardinal Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company Ct. Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Limited Com has invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,982 shares. 39,500 are owned by Paloma Prns. Sarasin And Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.69 million shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 4.12M shares. First National Bank Of Omaha holds 98,027 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 20,543 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Company Inc has 21,934 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 4,363 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 186 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Co holds 43,200 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 11,497 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 5,991 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 27,232 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 5,803 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 0.44% or 2,787 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability has 7,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Camarda Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability reported 12 shares. Brinker has invested 0.07% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 73,298 shares. Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,358 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Ameritas Inv Prns Inc stated it has 15,889 shares. Monarch Prns Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 148,462 shares.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 305,690 shares to 109,036 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 151,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,018 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.80 million activity. Another trade for 4,731 shares valued at $348,438 was sold by O’Neil Christian G.. DRAGG RONALD A sold $46,796 worth of stock or 630 shares. 4,731 shares valued at $349,616 were sold by Husted Amy D. on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 Miller Monte J sold $446,100 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) or 6,000 shares.

