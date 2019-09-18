As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Great West Life Assurance Company Upped Stake; As Travelers Companies (TRV) Valuation Rose, Pictet Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.84 Million

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 12,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 425,373 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.60M, up from 413,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $145.91. About 129,346 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 23/05/2018 – Service and KAYAK Partner to Get Travelers Compensation for Delayed Flights; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 31/05/2018 – Hurricane Season Begins, Travelers Seeking Advice; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 34.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 374,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.75M, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 191,749 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $46.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,100 shares to 92,995 shares, valued at $12.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,129 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 1.44M shares. Colony Gru Ltd invested in 0.08% or 95,073 shares. Dean Cap Mgmt invested in 11,260 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Amg Funds Llc holds 21,217 shares. Bluefin Trading Llc invested 0.57% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Moreover, River Road Asset Ltd Llc has 0.38% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 14,286 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 83,128 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance invested in 157,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 23,207 shares in its portfolio. Scotia invested in 0.01% or 33,579 shares. Penn Mngmt stated it has 0.14% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Synovus Fin has 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,268 shares to 90,915 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 2,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,842 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL).

