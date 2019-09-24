As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Rose, Holder Cwm Has Raised Position; American Express Co (AXP) Stake Has Upped by Arete Wealth Advisors Llc

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,355 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 8,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.83. About 1.77 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY REVENUE $9.7 BLN; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 354.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 251,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 321,801 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05 million, up from 70,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 981,729 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $6.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr by 10,436 shares to 133,588 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,475 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aurora Counsel has 44,245 shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) invested in 5,794 shares. Clarkston Partners Lc reported 541,745 shares. Ftb Inc has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 918 shares. Goelzer Inv Management holds 0.12% or 50,121 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited Liability stated it has 315,672 shares. Gates Cap Management Incorporated reported 4.97M shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.23% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 454,046 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 10,056 shares. Moreover, M&T State Bank Corporation has 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 491 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 261,101 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Mgmt owns 3,558 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Inc owns 12,491 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp owns 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 19,982 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 354 shares. Pnc Financial invested in 0.16% or 1.28 million shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.87% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 79,733 shares. Benin Management Corp holds 3,857 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,704 shares. 2,439 were accumulated by Pekin Hardy Strauss. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt owns 26,915 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 914 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 8,155 shares. 26,601 were accumulated by Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Co. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com holds 2.11% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2.42 million shares. Moreover, Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).