As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Price Rose, Whitebox Advisors Upped Position; As International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) Market Value Rose, Bokf Has Decreased Its Position

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 18,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 198,255 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 179,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 3.05 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Bokf decreased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 4,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 3,633 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467,000, down from 8,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.81% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $113. About 1.74M shares traded or 65.55% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q Net $129.4M; 07/05/2018 – IFF M&A CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of NFLX, KPTI and IFF – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues its Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Investors (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 977,060 shares. Botty Limited Com invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc holds 0.05% or 616,451 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset reported 91,794 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 8,488 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 26,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management holds 5,906 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Limited Liability Company stated it has 166 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 19,082 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 187,472 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 16,215 shares in its portfolio. United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has 10,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Invest has invested 0.12% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 12,500 shares. Moreover, Community Fincl Service Grp Lc has 0.09% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $15.49 million activity.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 211,429 shares to 915,659 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 9,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,070 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about KAR Auction Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst: Underlying Demand Doesn’t Support ‘Relief Rally’ In Trucking Stocks – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.