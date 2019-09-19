As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Stock Price Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Its Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 18,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The hedge fund held 70,849 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 89,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.45. About 1.34 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 26/04/2018 – CAFC: 01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY, INC v. CITRIX ONLINE, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1869 – 2018-04-26; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.63. About 3.51 million shares traded or 10.01% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 80,565 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 5,794 shares. Snyder Capital Lp holds 3.13 million shares. Dean Investment Limited holds 0.06% or 17,132 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,079 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.47 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Il owns 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 14,357 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 497 shares. Moreover, Ota Grp Limited Partnership has 2.17% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 111,427 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 910 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 298,280 are owned by Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com. Brown Brothers Harriman Com accumulated 1,918 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation has 0.06% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 27,898 shares.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.06M for 16.43 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ten Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KAR Auction Services: Solid Second Quarter, Spin-Off On Track For June – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Board of Directors Approves IAA Salvage Auction Business Spin-Off – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gruss Comm invested 2.13% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 25,480 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 598,495 shares. Trillium Asset Lc reported 5,067 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Burney Comm holds 8,074 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 5,256 shares. Scotia accumulated 2,401 shares. Pnc Services Grp accumulated 11,661 shares. 24,962 were accumulated by Gsa Ptnrs Llp. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Veritable Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,091 shares. Amp Capital Invsts invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 104,600 were reported by Chevy Chase Tru.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.95 million for 28.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.