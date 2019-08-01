As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Shares Rose, Carlson Capital LP Has Increased Stake by $9.31 Million; Enterprise Financial Services Raised Neurocrine Bios (NBIX) Position by $528,000

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Bios (NBIX) by 9375% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 6,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, up from 64 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Neurocrine Bios for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $96.39. About 1.19M shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Neurocrine Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBIX); 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR 47C, EST. LOSS/SHR 30C; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Sy; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 59.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 182,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 489,611 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.12M, up from 306,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 1.91 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $2.63 million activity. GORMAN KEVIN CHARLES had sold 4,096 shares worth $344,986 on Wednesday, February 6. 1,272 shares were sold by Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, worth $112,119 on Tuesday, February 5. Grigoriadis Dimitri E. also sold $215,505 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Monday, February 4. Lippoldt Darin had sold 791 shares worth $66,063 on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 3,809 shares valued at $335,668 was made by Gano Kyle on Monday, February 4. Shares for $76,883 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Eventide Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Envestnet Asset invested in 28,290 shares or 0% of the stock. Ww Asset invested 0.01% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 0.13% or 38,985 shares. American Century has invested 0.02% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Heritage Invsts Management holds 2,300 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 80,284 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 900 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 20,612 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 25 shares. 16.86M are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability. 20,404 are owned by Amalgamated Natl Bank. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 8,900 shares.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 1.74M shares to 31,600 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 53,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,012 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.