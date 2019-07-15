As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Share Value Rose, Provident Investment Management Has Upped Holding; Carnival (CCL) Position Maintained by Valley National Advisers Inc

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 17.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 83,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 572,088 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, up from 488,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 94,917 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 62.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 9,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,831 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 15,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 99,660 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 07/04/2018 – Carnival Corp. is taking a stand in the civil rights struggle in Bermuda; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research H; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group Expects 2017 Net Profit About Eight Times Higher Than Year Ago; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 13/03/2018 – Cunard and Ancestry.com Collaborate to Offer Special Event Crossing: “A Journey of Genealogy”; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42 million and $609.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,700 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,614 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omni Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.72% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Farmers & Merchants accumulated 221 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0.07% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 58,198 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.17% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Oakbrook Investments Limited Company holds 6,900 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.24% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 548,522 shares. Adage Cap Prns Group Llc reported 100,000 shares. 370,606 are held by Rice Hall James And Ltd Com. Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 9,125 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 8,528 shares. Corsair Mgmt LP stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Cwm Limited has 0.07% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 70,745 shares. World Asset Mgmt has 5,502 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Invest holds 57,519 shares. Allstate stated it has 52,878 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,494 shares. Hennessy Incorporated reported 89,700 shares. 75,504 were reported by Utah Retirement. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 702 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brinker Capital accumulated 65,918 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 4.98 million shares. Sei Investments has 0.2% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.20 million shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.53% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 280,811 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moors Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 7,806 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm owns 909,241 shares.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 54,316 shares to 7,860 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,114 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).