As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Skytop Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.19 Million; Cranbrook Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Meta Finl Group (CASH) Holding by $4.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (CASH) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc sold 177,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.31% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Meta Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 183,289 shares traded. Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CASH News: 30/04/2018 – MetaBank® and AAA Announce Renewal of Payments Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Alliance Wealth Management Group Buys 25% of Meta Financial; 29/05/2018 – Meta Fincl Group, Inc. and Crestmark Bancorp, Inc. Announce Shareholder Approval of Merger; 05/03/2018 MetaBank Provides 2018 Tax Season Update; 20/04/2018 – BKD Wealth Advisors Buys New 3.6% Position in Meta Financial; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Reports Net Income of $31.4 million for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – METABANK – NEW, 3-YR AGREEMENT WITH HEALTH CREDIT SERVICES TO ORIGINATE PERSONAL HEALTHCARE LOANS; 30/04/2018 – Meta Financial 2Q EPS $3.23; 30/04/2018 – MetaBank(R) Announces Agreement With CURO to Bring Innovative, Flexible Credit Offering to Underbanked Consumers; 12/03/2018 – METABANK REPORTS 10-YEAR RENEWAL OF PACT WITH MONEY NETWORK

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 49,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 424,888 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.62M, down from 474,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.55. About 1.87 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $438.45 million and $347.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 9,924 shares to 69,917 shares, valued at $20.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 6,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,986 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).

Analysts await Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 108.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.24 per share. CASH’s profit will be $18.94 million for 16.31 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold CASH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 28.78 million shares or 11.99% more from 25.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 2,021 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 22,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 169,851 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,748 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 130,587 shares. Blair William And Com Il holds 0.01% or 48,848 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsrs Limited holds 0% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) or 786 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) for 23,456 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 4,015 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 115,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Osterweis Capital Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH). Mason Street Ltd Llc holds 9,218 shares.

