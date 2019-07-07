As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Rose, Sun Life Financial Has Trimmed Position

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 54.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 13,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,955 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 24,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.9. About 3.35 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 13,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,122 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 39,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.97M for 7.41 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 58,198 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 419 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 4,480 shares in its portfolio. 365,380 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Lc. Aperio Gru Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Llp reported 105,968 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.05% or 44,861 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Capital Mngmt LP invested 0.03% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has 448,050 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 45,474 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.35% stake. Raymond James & Associates stated it has 913,658 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 30,159 shares to 52,047 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) by 156,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,242 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – PR Newswire” on November 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “OPENLANE® Celebrates Two Decades of Pioneering Upstream Remarketing – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Game Plan For The Week – Cramer’s Mad Money (11/30/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 12,122 shares to 12,981 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Investment Ltd Llc has 1.2% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 49,687 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 51,450 shares stake. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 0.99% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). The Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.37% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.63% or 198,444 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 80,746 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gru reported 0.31% stake. 27,819 were accumulated by Northeast Inv Management. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd reported 1.94% stake. Cohen Lawrence B reported 65,580 shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 0.34% stake. Annex Advisory Services Llc stated it has 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 800 are held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles.