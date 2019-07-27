As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Value Rose, Gates Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $64.52 Million; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Lowered by $301,200 Its Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gates Capital Management Inc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.98M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.75 million, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 1.04 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR); 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55

Cwh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc sold 5,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,878 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 61,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 3.53 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 19/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Completes Amendment And Restatement Of Its Marina Bay Sands Credit Facility; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 19/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $67

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” on June 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2019 Earnings – PRNewswire” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Reverse Synergy Play – The Idea Guide – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,720 are owned by Prudential. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0.03% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 242,599 are held by Washington Trust. Prelude Ltd holds 281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt stated it has 39,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 1.65M shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 1.33% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Federated Investors Pa accumulated 3,463 shares. Farmers Merchants reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Synovus Financial accumulated 237 shares. State Street Corp reported 1.78 million shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 135,656 shares. Zacks Investment Management has invested 0.51% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Utd Serv Automobile Association owns 20,902 shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ion Geophysical Corp by 187,573 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 297,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp.

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 14,450 shares to 42,775 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc by 118,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).