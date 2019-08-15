As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Value Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Raised Position by $13.26 Million; Ameriprise Financial Has Lowered Mgic Investment (MTG) Position by $4.72 Million; Shares Declined

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 61.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 259,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 679,574 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.87M, up from 419,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.29. About 3.05 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – KAR Auction Services Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 363,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.56 million, down from 4.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 3.57 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 22/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,727 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp. World Asset Mgmt holds 5,502 shares. Northern invested in 681,230 shares. Wexford Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.69% or 163,833 shares. Starboard Value Lp owns 3.22% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 2.57M shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.02% stake. Regions Financial holds 0.03% or 55,067 shares. Fort Lp has 16,386 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Schroder Group has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 186 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley accumulated 535,662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co accumulated 158,300 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). 146,990 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt. Aperio Gru Limited Liability reported 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 207,061 shares to 345,912 shares, valued at $31.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 567,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors accumulated 1,525 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 23,900 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bogle Mgmt Lp De stated it has 726,782 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Kbc Gp Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.69 million shares stake. 1.30 million are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Silvercrest Asset Grp Llc accumulated 0.01% or 61,500 shares. Strs Ohio has 136,200 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Com owns 10,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 11,887 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 64,045 shares.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22M for 7.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.