As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Value Rose, Crescent Park Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Upped Stake

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 103,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 576,074 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40 million, down from 679,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 2.85 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 158,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.51M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $195.90M, up from 5.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.1. About 700,158 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KAR Auction Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rebalance moves companies among MidCap, SmallCap indexes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why KAR Auction Stock Just Dropped 11% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 129.65 million shares or 1.56% more from 127.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington owns 236,316 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 656,166 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Neuberger Berman Gp stated it has 0.02% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Amg Funds Llc reported 21,217 shares. 50,121 were accumulated by Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability Com reported 42,358 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 15,855 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 28,077 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 44,270 shares. 14,611 are owned by Numerixs. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group owns 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 1.22 million shares. 1.80 million are owned by Bank & Trust Of America Corp De. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of has 13,500 shares. 5.31M were accumulated by Boston Prtnrs.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $52.96 million for 16.91 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.53, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BXMT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 75.24 million shares or 6.96% more from 70.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orinda Asset Lc accumulated 200,000 shares. Sol Mngmt Company holds 0.1% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 10,700 shares. 200,005 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Amer Century has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Zacks Inv Mngmt reported 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Advantage Incorporated owns 92,263 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Management Lc owns 84,475 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 11,700 are owned by Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 31 are owned by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. 816,547 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. 10,370 were accumulated by Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Incorporated. Wesbanco Bankshares invested in 17,211 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “Blackstone’s latest global real estate fund raises $20.5 bln – PE Hub” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.