As Kar Auction Svcs (KAR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Increased Position; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Shareholder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Cut Stake as Shares Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (KAR) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 51,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.65M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.84 million, up from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 1.33M shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – KAR Auction Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 549,868 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SAYS BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST THAT LEAD DIRECTOR ROBERT FRANKENBERG ACCEPT SHAREHOLDERS’ VOTE & LEAVE BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN – BELIEVES NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS BOARD SHOULD REQUEST KATHRYN MARTIN ACCEPT SHAREHOLDER’S REPEATED OPPOSITION TO BOARD SEAT & RESIGN; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Mgmt Inc owns 15.35 million shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 17,874 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Commerce Ca invested in 9.11M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Regions Financial holds 0% or 1,208 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants owns 15,652 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 51,774 shares in its portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 3,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 855,808 are owned by Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt reported 1,527 shares stake. Cwm Lc has 517,389 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 1,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.41% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 626 shares. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Corporation reported 95,584 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 268,355 shares.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13 million for 20.93 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. Shares for $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. The insider BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824. The insider Tempesta Daniel David sold 1,500 shares worth $23,640.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 78,736 shares to 436,105 shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 440,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kaman Corp (NYSE:KAMN) by 113,925 shares to 785,006 shares, valued at $45.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 114,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,452 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 33 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 4.12M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,990 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership holds 21,821 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 37,307 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 2,784 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 8,896 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP reported 96,125 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 103 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.03% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). First Hawaiian Comml Bank has 9,943 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% or 20,789 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.02% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) for 4,480 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 133,600 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Provident Inv Mngmt Inc invested in 4.82% or 572,088 shares.