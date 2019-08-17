As Kar Auction Svcs Com (KAR) Stock Price Rose, Reinhart Partners Has Raised Holding; As Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Valuation Declined, New England Research & Management Boosted by $935,150 Its Holding

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by 241.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 15,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 4.87 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 07/05/2018 – Andeavor Announces Strategic Combination With Marathon Petroleum Corp; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – BOE May Minutes: MPC Voted 7-2 to Maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 13/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Agrees to Screen MPC Nominees for Approval; 16/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s Speedway Will Purchase 78 Store Locations Held by Petr-All Petroleum Consulting; 26/03/2018 – Ghana MPC Statement on Rate Cut to 18%: Bank of Ghana Link; 18/04/2018 – Mesoblast Clinical Program Update for MPC-150-IM in Patients With Chronic Heart Failure; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 15/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM COMPLETES REDEMPTION OF 2.7% NOTES DUE 2018

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (KAR) by 75.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 237,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 551,501 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30M, up from 313,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 2.94 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $148.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 3,175 shares to 11,975 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,948 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,669 shares to 356,230 shares, valued at $25.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Frontdoor Inc Com by 15,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,869 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hld Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.