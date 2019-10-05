As Kar Auction Svcs Com (KAR) Shares Rose, Holder Reinhart Partners Lowered Position; Goodhaven Capital Management Cut Its Position in Federated Investors Pa (FII) as Market Value Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (KAR) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 176,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 374,553 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.36M, down from 551,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 2.49 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 76C; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction Sees FY Net $329M-Net $349.7M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 570,331 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 09/03/2018 Federated Investors Canada ULC announces risk rating change; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q EPS 60c; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 05/04/2018 – SEBI TO INTRODUCE NEW SYSTEM FOR MONITORING CO. FII LIMITS; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.74M for 11.84 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 44.29% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KAR’s profit will be $51.89 million for 15.25 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

