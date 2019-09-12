As Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stock Value Rose, Holder S Muoio & Company Has Boosted Stake; Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Cut Its Holding in Enbridge (ENB) by $313,020

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 8,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,389 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.94M, down from 90,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 1.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 1504.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 116,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The institutional investor held 123,877 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 7,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 2.19 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 17/05/2018 – Hedge fund Pagoda Asset Management shutting after four years; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M

