As Kar Auction Services (KAR) Stock Price Rose, Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stake by $610,080

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) by 47.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 87,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,125 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, down from 183,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 4.84 million shares traded or 21.89% up from the average. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 16/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.40 – $2.55; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,243 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32M, down from 72,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $293.39. About 283,696 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Net $705M-Net $735M; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.94M for 7.35 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corporation (NYSE:AVX) by 34,106 shares to 116,102 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 42,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

