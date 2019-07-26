As Kar Auction Services (KAR) Share Price Rose, River Road Asset Management Has Lowered Holding; Chase Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 4,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.69M shares traded or 20.46% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 02/04/2018 – The S&P 500 fell back into correction Monday as technology led the market lower, with names like Amazon and Netflix both down more than 5 percent; 16/04/2018 – Amazon has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals, and insiders say there are two reasons why; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING EXPERIENCE IN AMAZON SHOPPING APP; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 18/05/2018 – Variety: `Stuber’ Scribe Tripper Clancy to Rewrite `High Five’ for Amazon Studios; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 17/03/2018 – blacq: Amazon cutting hundreds of Seattle jobs in its consumer business: source (Reuters) -; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 26/03/2018 – Amazon teams up with French retailer Casino for food delivery

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc. (KAR) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 31,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,875 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.81M, down from 885,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kar Auction Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.73. About 933,378 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION 1Q OPER REV. $950.5M, EST. $923.7M; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $185 MLN; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/03/2018 ECoinmerce Adds James Sowers, Blair Layton, Swayam Kar, Wei Liu, and Robert Luce to Board of Advisors; 27/03/2018 – NEWTON RESOURCES LTD – CHENG KAR SHUN RESIGNED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ KAR Auction Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KAR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25,920 shares to 39,420 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 26,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc. Class C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 55,273 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $37.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 71,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp. Series C L.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.97M for 7.96 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

