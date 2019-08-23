As Kar Auction Serv (KAR) Share Value Rose, Marshall Wace Llp Has Increased Position by $15.70 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding Maintained by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Kar Auction Serv (KAR) by 323.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 307,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.88% . The hedge fund held 402,967 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.68M, up from 95,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Kar Auction Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 332,608 shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 20.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.97% the S&P500. Some Historical KAR News: 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SEES FY ADJ OPER EPS $2.89 TO $3.04, EST. $2.93; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils `H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q Rev $950.5M; 08/05/2018 – KAR Auction 1Q EPS 66c; 21/05/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ — Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC KAR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – KAR Auction Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – KAR AUCTION SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 OPERATING ADJ NET INCOME PER SHARE BETWEEN $2.89 – $3.04; 19/03/2018 – TradeRev Unveils ‘H’ – Artificial Intelligence to Enhance the Digital Auction Experience

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 572.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 17,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 20,470 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 3,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $249.92. About 302,913 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 160,529 shares to 51,142 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Bioscie by 350,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,965 shares, and cut its stake in Cnh Industrial N (NYSE:CNHI).

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of KAR Auction Services, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KAR) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “KAR Auction Services: Will The Spin-Off Unlock Value? Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why KAR Auction Stock Plunged Nearly 20% This Morning – Fox Business” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Is KAR Auction Services A Value Heading Into The Spin Off? (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants invested in 0% or 221 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0% or 105,968 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 33 shares. 104,379 were reported by Royal Bank Of Canada. Raymond James And Associates has 0.07% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Metropolitan Life Insur reported 23,612 shares. Cibc Ww Incorporated holds 36,813 shares. 467,780 are owned by Zacks Inv. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 158,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.94M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Carlson Cap Lp owns 489,611 shares. Blair William Il accumulated 20,789 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa holds 3,463 shares. The Minnesota-based Whitebox Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 9,418 shares to 24,280 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,700 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,638 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Mawer Investment Management stated it has 2.4% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Foster Motley Inc owns 17,617 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Advisory Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Connecticut-based Scholtz And Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amg Natl National Bank & Trust accumulated 9,046 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc has 4,913 shares. Advsr Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 59,643 shares. Chemical National Bank reported 0.14% stake. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.02M shares. Azimuth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.65% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 38,834 shares. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.51% stake. Moreover, Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 2.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). St Germain D J Co holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 35,985 shares.