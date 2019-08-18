As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Valuation Rose, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lifted Its Stake; Kornitzer Capital Management Lowered Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding by $1.61 Million as Stock Price Declined

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 8,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 235,217 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33M, up from 226,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 545,093 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 20,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 23,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 489,994 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 10/05/2018 – LogMeln’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Awards®; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN ENTERED BORROWER ACCESSION AGREEMENT

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.04 EPS, down 11.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $51.38M for 16.38 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na accumulated 610 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Ptnrs reported 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). 15,036 are held by Ameritas Invest Partners Inc. Aurora Investment Counsel has 21,694 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Stifel Finance reported 15,460 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated owns 314,388 shares. 226,159 were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma. 6,521 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Limited. First Manhattan Co reported 2 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.07% stake. 17 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Bartlett And Com Limited Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 85 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 11,564 shares. Wilkins Counsel reported 57,165 shares.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: LogMein (LOGM) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TiVo (TIVO) Posts Narrower Loss in Q2, Beats on Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LogMein Has Dropped The Ball – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LOGM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN) by 45,000 shares to 532,480 shares, valued at $6.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 40,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM).

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 22,274 shares to 226,427 shares, valued at $38.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 17,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,094 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.