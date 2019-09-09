As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Value Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Upped Position by $3.79 Million; Knowles (KN) Holder Bb&T Has Trimmed Its Holding by $672,163 as Market Value Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $128.91. About 768,993 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 24/05/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF GINGER L. ADAMIAK TO VICE PRESIDENT ENERGY, INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL INNOVATION; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 40.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 39,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 57,229 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 96,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 1.09 million shares traded or 34.76% up from the average. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q EPS 0c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Application Available for 2019 Knowles Teaching Fellowship; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN

Analysts await Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.27 per share. KN’s profit will be $26.19 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Knowles Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 7,701 shares to 85,193 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 13,116 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru Savings Bank has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fjarde Ap accumulated 40,675 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 215,568 shares. Scotia Cap reported 8,843 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Alyeska Group Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 5,130 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Com Ca stated it has 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Meeder Asset Management invested in 0.05% or 5,938 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 52,076 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53,731 were accumulated by Wesbanco Retail Bank. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).