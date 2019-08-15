As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Lowered Stake by $8.82 Million; South Dakota Investment Council Increases Position in Applied Matls (AMAT)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 193,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 698,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.70M, up from 505,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 7.17M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.07. About 522,039 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 16.54 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

