As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose, Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Its Holding; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Cut Simon Property Group (SPG) Stake by $10.97 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 55.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 53,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 43,733 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.33 million, down from 97,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $133.14. About 504,974 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern and CloudMoyo Partner to Modernize Railroad Operating System; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 69,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.88 million, down from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $155.61. About 855,477 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS on 38c Gains From Disposition Activity; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 115,808 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $155.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 1.12M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42M shares, and has risen its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $939.46M for 12.75 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.