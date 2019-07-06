As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Increased by $3.79 Million Its Position; As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Valuation Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted by $3.25 Million Its Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 5.97M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 366,092 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 35,689 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 202,971 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Atwood Palmer accumulated 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 4,044 shares. North Star Investment Corporation holds 8,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. New England Mngmt owns 0.88% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,205 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 298,736 shares stake. Us Natl Bank De invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. 19,274 are owned by Bank Of Nova Scotia. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern wins permit to build new Texas marine terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Raymond James Boosts Kansas City Southern Price Target After Q1 Beat – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Could a Teacher’s Strike in Mexico Derail This Railroad’s Quarter? – Nasdaq” published on February 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “For a Disappointing Quarter, This Railroad Stock Looks Pretty Good – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $646 activity.