As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Holding by $14.75 Million; Wynnefield Capital Increases Position in Landec (LNDC)

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50 million, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.5. About 859,621 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased its stake in Landec Corp (LNDC) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc bought 52,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.59 million, up from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Landec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 145,347 shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 20.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q REV. $149.3M, EST. $146.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $28 MLN TO $32 MLN, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $30 MLN TO $34 MLN; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP LNDC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 11 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – QTRLY REVENUES INCREASED 9% TO $149.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 16.88 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Announces 19th Annual Holiday Express Schedule; Kicks-off Fundraising to Help Kids in Need – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rail Union Seeks U.S. Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mexico Investigative Body Suggests Veracruz Shippers Face Captive Rail Market – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Deprince Race And Zollo owns 10,230 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 40,332 shares. Duncker Streett Company Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 100 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Communications Lc holds 40,005 shares. Smithfield owns 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 30 shares. Art Limited owns 2,900 shares. Invesco accumulated 686,445 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mufg Americas owns 328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meritage Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 7,250 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 859,112 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Everett Harris And Ca has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 11,120 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 53,829 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indexiq Advsrs Lc accumulated 58,174 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 0.02% or 162,713 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Com reported 271,531 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 37,870 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). First Interstate Bancorporation owns 17,845 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates Inc accumulated 200 shares. Walthausen And Limited Liability Company has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). 353,525 are owned by John G Ullman & Assocs. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has invested 0.5% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Rice Hall James And Associates Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Limited Com owns 307,931 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 47,916 shares. 266,033 were reported by Signia Capital Mgmt Ltd Com.