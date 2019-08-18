As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Raised Its Stake by $3.79 Million; Juncture Wealth Strategies Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Stake by $828,138

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 78.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 16,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 20,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 6.26M shares traded or 42.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 23/05/2018 – Southern Power enters into an agreement to sell a minority interest in solar portfolio

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southern to sell equity units in public offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

