As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Boosted Stake; Peconic Partners Boosted Mastec (MTZ) Stake

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $60.37. About 786,427 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 32,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, up from 38,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MasTec: Still My Number One Pick – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MasTec, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $497.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 10,000 shares to 27,500 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,300 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Group holds 0.1% or 1.30M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,478 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 645 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Limited Liability Company has invested 2.09% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). 50,640 were accumulated by Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 26 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4,786 shares. Cap Fund accumulated 0% or 7,264 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss has invested 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 3,352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc accumulated 273 shares. 1,350 are owned by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr invested in 0% or 226 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.39% or 2.52 million shares. 3G Capital Prtnrs Lp accumulated 5.86% or 452,663 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Tru Company holds 3,869 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Stonebridge Capital invested in 0.68% or 16,031 shares. Laffer Invests holds 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 20,734 shares. Matthew 25 Mgmt accumulated 155,000 shares. Sabal has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Blackrock Inc holds 0.04% or 6.81M shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,445 shares. Harding Loevner LP owns 341 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 13,612 shares.