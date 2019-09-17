As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Halsey Associates Lowered Its Holding; As Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) Market Value Declined, Highfields Capital Management LP Trimmed by $3.72 Million Its Stake

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 464,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The hedge fund held 6.63 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.92M, down from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.29. About 717,290 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 27/04/2018 – MEXICAN BROADCASTER TELEVISA SAYS STILL CONSIDERING SPINNING OFF ASSETS, PARTICULARLY CABLE DIVISION, WILL LIKELY CONCLUDE PROCESS THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA TO DECIDE ON CABLE UNIT SPIN OFF THIS YR: ANGOITIA; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 18/05/2018 – BANXICO HEAD ALEJANDRO DIAZ DE LEON SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Televisa’s MXN4.5 Billion Global Depositary Notes ‘BBB+’; 14/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 18/05/2018 – A day behind the scenes of ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ TV’s biggest celebrity dance competition; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA CO-CEO ALFONSO DE ANGOITIA SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 82,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.09M, down from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 194,944 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13 million for 64.31 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

