As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $462,825; Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $1.59 Million

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 3,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 82,835 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.09M, down from 86,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $132.33. About 833,882 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 154,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 184,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.63. About 437,137 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.48 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated accumulated 10,200 shares. Swiss Natl Bank accumulated 329,451 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Pacific Invest Management has 0.38% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Perritt Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 1,955 shares. Fiera reported 1,754 shares stake. Investment House Llc invested in 2,110 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Blair William Commerce Il holds 0% or 4,825 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 95,741 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Financial reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cibc Markets reported 20,995 shares. Counselors holds 0.07% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 14,407 shares. Cwm owns 22 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 488,760 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 4,506 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 27.46 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,804 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,797 shares. Moreover, Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc has 0.33% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 24,719 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 178 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Geode Cap Management owns 926,625 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Bartlett Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 500 shares. Mcf Advsrs holds 0% or 134 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 38,295 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.93% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 638,250 were accumulated by Jennison Ltd Liability Corp. Hodges Cap Mngmt has invested 0.98% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 9,873 shares.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 3,185 shares to 37,530 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,468 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Irhythm Technologies Inc.