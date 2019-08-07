As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Rose, Scharf Investments Increased Stake; Cibc World Markets Lowered Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $655,522 as Stock Value Rose

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 25,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.04 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 167,695 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern expected to post earnings of $1.33 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION HANDED DOWN BY PANEL OF MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 121,874 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 135,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 29/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Appoints Martin Renaud as Global Chief Marketing Officer; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 20,991 shares stake. Country Trust Bancorp reported 906 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bartlett Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 143,178 shares. Ubs Oconnor, a Illinois-based fund reported 70,000 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 73,993 shares. United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability holds 16,285 shares. Marlowe Prns Lp holds 5.73% or 71,201 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% stake. Perritt Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,955 shares. Citigroup owns 69,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru Co holds 0.11% or 6,498 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.06% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Jump Trading Lc owns 3,115 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Advisors LP invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69B and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,941 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $131.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 142,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,687 shares, and cut its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.58% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 41,702 are held by Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Co. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corp accumulated 13,947 shares. Cambridge Invest accumulated 122,263 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Boston Family Office Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 44,757 shares. Moreover, Patten And Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 7,271 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 0.14% or 4.79M shares. Regions Fincl invested in 159,421 shares. Montag A Assocs accumulated 0.19% or 41,516 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.21% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4.52 million shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 470,280 are owned by Clarkston Cap Ltd Llc. Dodge & Cox holds 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 11,840 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 57,471 shares to 395,642 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 525,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 995,067 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE).

