As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Rose, Pinnacle Associates LTD Cut Its Holding; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Continues to Hold Position in Lkq (LKQ)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 272,606 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 6,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 307,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.63 million, down from 314,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.74. About 286,486 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.79 million for 17.56 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Co by 1.18M shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $17.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,869 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 205,269 shares to 521,133 shares, valued at $28.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 493,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

