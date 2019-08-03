As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Menta Capital Has Lowered Position; Duquesne Family Office Upped Its Illumina (ILMN) Holding by $10.01 Million; Stock Declined

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 81.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 9,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 2,136 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 11,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $121.2. About 1.21M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 23.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 32,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 171,800 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.38M, up from 139,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $297.38. About 878,531 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Switzerland-based Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Numerixs Investment Technology Inc owns 0.14% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 9,270 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Llc owns 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 73,993 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Hanson And Doremus Inv Mngmt stated it has 285 shares. Scharf Invests Llc reported 5.09% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Lc reported 40,005 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amer Intll accumulated 37,248 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 7,233 shares. Wafra Inc has 0.31% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Amica Mutual holds 5,158 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “All Aboard Kansas City Southern? – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: Railing Along – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “KCS’ Pat Ottensmeyer to Address Two Conferences in February 2019 – Business Wire” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix: Don’t Be ‘All In’ Into Earnings. I Even Warned You Yesterday – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15,525 shares to 25,425 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $176.85M for 17.12 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity.