As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Holding; Vgi Partners Pty LTD Boosted Holding in General Electric Co (GE) by $11.35 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6.75 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.83 million, up from 5.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 21/05/2018 – GE HOLDERS WILL GET A 50.1% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN COMBINED CO; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: That Went Better Than Expected — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 75.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp sold 9,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 3,121 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $380,000, down from 12,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $132.52. About 452,707 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Co holds 0.46% or 109,709 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19,514 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 464,271 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 131,037 were reported by Greenleaf. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 511,970 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 30.77 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 522,519 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 108,891 shares or 0% of the stock. Sabal Tru owns 25,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System reported 406,128 shares. Cadence Bank Na stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Janney Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 86,846 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 74,619 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Com reported 14,590 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Liked General Electric Stock Before, You Should Love It Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Electric: The Last Nail In The Fraud Allegation Coffin – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Danaher initiates stock sale to help finance $21B GE Biopharma acquisition – Washington Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Why this GE solar spinoff in Schenectady is planning for big growth after BlackRock investment – Albany Business Review” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 105,600 shares were bought by Cox L Kevin, worth $994,752. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00 million on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – The Motley Fool” published on March 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Rail Union Seeks US Crews On Mexican Cross-Border Trains – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.51 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.