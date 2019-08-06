As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Position by $8.82 Million; Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Com (MAA) Stock Price Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increased by $839,518 Its Position

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 76,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 328,984 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, down from 405,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 1.04 million shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN STATEMENT REGARDING MEXICAN ECONOMIC COMPETITION COMMISSION FINAL RESOLUTION ON EFFECTIVE COMPETITION IN THE MARKET FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com (MAA) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 7,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The hedge fund held 603,905 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.03M, up from 596,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 1.15M shares traded or 121.28% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS) March 22 — March 24; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 06/03/2018 ALLENA – BELIEVES PHASE 3 PROGRAM, IF SUCCESSFUL, COULD BE ELIGIBLE FOR MAA VIA CONDITIONAL APPROVAL PATHWAY; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 05/04/2018 – ARADIGM REPORTS EMA HAS COMPLETED VALIDATION OF MAA SUBMISSION; 02/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA 1Q FFO/SHR $1.44, EST. $1.46; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 03/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA, MERCK & CO.: EMA VALIDATED LYNPARZA MAA FOR REVIEW; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 5,914 shares to 472,314 shares, valued at $39.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sothebys (NYSE:BID) by 14,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Westpac Banking holds 0% or 53,829 shares in its portfolio. Marlowe Partners Limited Partnership owns 71,201 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 7,073 shares. Chevy Chase owns 0.04% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 85,678 shares. Saturna Capital Corp reported 0.05% stake. Mackenzie Financial holds 87,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia reported 9,607 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 4,508 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 298,736 shares. 5,118 are held by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 279 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 2,136 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital has 0.02% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 63,262 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 12.74% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $177.52M for 16.35 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 1,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 0.03% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Moreover, Korea Investment Corp has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 373 shares. Telemus Ltd Com owns 0.08% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 10,070 shares. Grp reported 0.02% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 386,723 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 52,168 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 9,524 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel invested in 103,052 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Proshare Advisors Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Bokf Na has 9,140 shares. Voya Management Limited Company has 0.14% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 574,247 shares.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass Com (NASDAQ:INDB) by 59,944 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $126.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 14,948 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,479 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,239 activity.