As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Has Cut Holding; Macerich Co (MAC) Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Cut Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 128,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 452,663 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.50M, down from 580,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 605,732 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 02/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 1.99M shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 04/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-STARBOARD VALUE LP CHALLENGES MAJORITY OF MACERICH CO’S MAC.N BOARD; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Scott Kingsmore to Become Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q EPS 24c

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc (Put).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.25 million activity. On Friday, August 9 Volk Kenneth bought $91,280 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $700,300 was bought by Stephen Andrea M. COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $116,706 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, June 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 224,772 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 204,944 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 3.44M shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.21% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 720,101 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp Inc has 16,257 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 229,000 shares. Utah Retirement reported 38,451 shares. Capital Fund Management reported 0% stake. Td Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 31,193 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 17,550 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). California Employees Retirement System reported 320,875 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% or 64,516 shares. Moreover, Pggm has 0.06% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 226,658 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold KSU shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Pcl owns 10,100 shares. Horan Advisors Ltd holds 207 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 36,440 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs. Fjarde Ap invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 328,690 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.57% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 42,754 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 208,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 3,719 shares. Narwhal Capital Mgmt invested 0.8% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Gulf Interest Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 23,538 shares. 63,262 are held by Victory Mgmt. Essex Inv Ltd reported 220 shares stake. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Two Sigma Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). California-based San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).