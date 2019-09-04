As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Value Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Its Holding; Westover Capital Advisors Maintains Holding in Walmart (WMT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 15.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 16,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $126.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 19.72% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern results hurt by U.S. rail congestion; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches lntermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 23,574 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 13,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.64. About 5.94 million shares traded or 2.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Funtleyder Says Walmart-Humana Deal a ‘Little Odd’ (Video); 07/03/2018 – Walter Bloomberg: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank CEO Confirms Walmart to Buy Control of India’s Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS VERY EXCITED BY ECOMMERCE OPPORTUNITY IN INDIA WHICH IS GROWING FOUR TIMES FASTER THAN PHYSICAL RETAIL

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $174.79 million for 17.65 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

