As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased by $17.72 Million Its Position; Hsbc Holdings Plc Holding in Zynga (ZNGA) Decreased by $475,188 as Stock Price Rose

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 52.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 146,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 132,197 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11M, down from 278,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 614,475 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 79,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 28,755 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176,000, down from 107,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 11.12M shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/03/2018 – ZYNGA COO MATTHEW BROMBERG JOINS FITBIT BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA)

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25 million for 51.33 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ZNGA June 14th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Analysts Agree: Zynga May Be the Best (Video Game) Stock on the Market – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Analysts Remain So Positive on Zynga Even After a 50% Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zynga Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 339,283 shares to 381,683 shares, valued at $33.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mfa Finl Inc (NYSE:MFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt reported 1.26 million shares. Eam Invsts Ltd has invested 0.48% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 214,511 shares. Piershale Fincl owns 10,000 shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Parametric Associates Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 1.40M shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 1.04M shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 19,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr owns 16,265 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0.01% or 6.37 million shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt Co invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Telemark Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.00 million shares or 3.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.85 million for 18.44 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kansas City Southern (KSU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Trump’s tariff threat dings KC Southern stock – Kansas City Business Journal” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kansas City Southern Still Hasn’t Arrived – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 8,300 shares. Sei has 16,290 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated reported 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Fifth Third Bancshares invested in 23,826 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Carroll Assocs accumulated 0% or 122 shares. Sun Life Fin accumulated 7,273 shares. 646,555 are owned by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co. Pennsylvania-based Matthew 25 has invested 6.89% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Lpl Financial Lc reported 15,070 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 23,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 639,840 shares to 930,880 shares, valued at $23.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 128,357 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.