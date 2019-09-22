As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Bainco International Investors Trimmed Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stake as Share Value Declined

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 366.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 11,947 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.46 million, up from 2,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 733,076 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – FINAL RESOLUTION DISMISSES COFECE’S PRELIMINARY REPORT & FINDING OF LACK OF EFFECTIVE COMPETITION FOR INTERCONNECTION SERVICES; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 4,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 65,144 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, down from 69,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 12.97M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Pat; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $663,500 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Tuesday, July 30. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02M. Shares for $1.76M were bought by Schumacher Laura J. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Donoghoe Nicholas had bought 7,525 shares worth $498,057. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 7.94 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.