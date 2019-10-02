As Kansas City Southern (KSU) Market Valuation Rose, Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $21.17 Million; Westchester Capital Management Position in Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Has Upped by $64.15 Million as Stock Rose

3G Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 38.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp sold 174,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 277,713 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.83 million, down from 452,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 365,827 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Rev $638.6M; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 08/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RECEIVED FINAL RESOLUTION BY COFECE; 25/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – ANNOUNCED NEW WEEKLY INTERMODAL SERVICE BETWEEN PORT OF NEW ORLEANS AND WYLIE, TEXAS, BEGINNING IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Kansas City Southern’s Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 109.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 1.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.14 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $51.52 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 548,755 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – BOARD SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE APPROACH INCLUDING IN CONTEXT OF VIEWS AND SHAREHOLDING OF OAKTREE; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- CONTINUE TO BELIEVE THAT WIND-DOWN REPRESENTS CLEAR BEST OPTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE REPORTS SOME CHANGES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES FOR 1Q; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 12/04/2018 – Asia’s Distressed Market an Opportunity, Says Oaktree’s Wintrob; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Aperio Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 46,478 shares in its portfolio. Sabal Trust Com owns 2,150 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). First Manhattan owns 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 17,165 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,001 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP has invested 0.26% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). 466 were accumulated by Valley Natl Advisers. King Luther Management holds 0.21% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 236,513 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 23,515 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 22 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of reported 9,980 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 2,989 shares. Bridges Investment Management holds 0.02% or 4,506 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.84M for 17.54 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Put) (NASDAQ:CZR) by 946,800 shares to 177,300 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,404 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.90 million shares or 15.33% more from 46.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Communications Il invested in 28,416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Cetera Advisor Net Llc reported 6,033 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc has 4,500 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.2% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Company invested in 19,958 shares. Markel Corp holds 0.28% or 362,000 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 120 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Corp. Shelter Mutual Insur Communications reported 139,950 shares. 6,730 were reported by Da Davidson And. 4,675 were accumulated by Greenwich Inv Management. Mckinley Limited Liability Corporation Delaware holds 0.1% or 30,188 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,322 shares.

