As Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) Share Value Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Boosted Its Position; Bank Hapoalim Bm Lowered Holding in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Price Rose

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 3,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 7,380 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18M shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (KSU) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 35,675 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 30,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 733,076 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Net $144.5M; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 30/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN TO DEPLOY CRTM SYSTEM FOR OPER. SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 05/03/2018 KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN CLOSELY MONITORING TALKS ON NAFTA, TARIFFS

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 Mastercard Foundation sold $4.32 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 15,890 shares. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.06 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

