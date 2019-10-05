As Kansas City So Ind (KSU) Stock Price Rose, Cohen Klingenstein Trimmed Its Holding; As Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Stock Declined, Roumell Asset Management Decreased Stake by $691,596

Cohen Klingenstein Llc decreased its stake in Kansas City So Ind (KSU) by 31.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 71,200 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.67 million, down from 104,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Kansas City So Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 822,260 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 6.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 16/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (SWIR) by 26.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 57,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% . The hedge fund held 163,977 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 221,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sierra Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 83,824 shares traded. Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) has declined 26.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SWIR News: 31/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS NAMES KENT THEXTON INTERIM CEO; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Four Sierra Timeshare Receivables Funding Transactions; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sierra View Local Health Care District, CA at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS INC SWIR.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 12/05/2018 – New president calls on people to transform Sierra Leone; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NEVADA POWER, SIERRA PACIFIC & NV ENERGY, OUTLO; 05/03/2018 – Sierra Leone to Vote Amid Discontent Over Ebola, Iron Ore; 27/03/2018 – OSAC: Security Alert: Freetown (Sierra Leone), Run-off Presidential Election March 31; 02/05/2018 – Abbott’s XIENCE Sierra™ Heart Stent Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat People with Coronary Artery Disease; 03/05/2018 – SIERRA WIRELESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 25C, EST. 21C

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “KCS Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Time – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: China Redux, 13F Season And Blockchain Blockbuster – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15,897 shares to 17,224 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold KSU shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 81.51 million shares or 1.23% less from 82.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 646,555 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 284,193 shares. Nuwave Ltd Liability holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1,442 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance Communication owns 2,989 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 109,400 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) or 6,559 shares. King Luther Cap holds 0.21% or 236,513 shares. Samlyn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 49,819 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Incorporated reported 0% stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company invested in 28,007 shares or 0.02% of the stock. South Dakota Invest Council holds 3,100 shares. Ent Financial Services reported 184 shares stake. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 184,326 shares.

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 14.01% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.57 per share. KSU’s profit will be $178.20M for 17.85 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.15% EPS growth.