As Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Market Value Rose, Holder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Raised Stake; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Holding in Waters (WAT) Has Trimmed by $1.86 Million as Stock Price Declined

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 887.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 103,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 114,975 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.04M, up from 11,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $95.79. About 35,985 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS; 10/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – NJ Senate Dems: VITALE REACTS TO KAISER FAMILY FOUNDATION HEALTH INSURANCE ANALYSIS; 18/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Announces $200 Million Impact Investment, Partners with U.S. Mayors and CEOs to Address Housing Stability; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.60, EST. $1.54; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 17,558 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $209.15. About 126,402 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 03/04/2018 – WATERS CORP SAYS TO INVEST $215 MLN IN PRECISION CHEMISTRY MANUFACTURING IN MASSACHUSETTS; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 5,015 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group Inc owns 6,324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 655,037 were reported by Macquarie Ltd. Enterprise Finance Services Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 2,904 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 0.01% or 5,000 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 18,290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Victory Capital stated it has 567,632 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 2,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cambridge Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 9,795 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 14,523 shares. First Interstate Natl Bank accumulated 1,215 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.03% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Manufacturers Life The reported 121,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KALU Ex-Dividend Reminder – 4/24/19 – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Kaiser Aluminum Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:KALU) 12% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Wake-Up Call For The IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 17, 2018.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,326 shares to 325,863 shares, valued at $52.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 120,506 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.21M shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6,676 shares to 16,356 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).