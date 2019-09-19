As Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Market Value Rose, Granite Investment Partners Upped Stake; Hanseatic Management Services Has Lowered Holding in Fortinet (FTNT) by $1.32 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 5,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 163,781 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.99M, up from 158,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 139,130 shares traded or 20.56% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Workers to Protest at 33 Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in California; 23/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official Health Partner”; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 30/03/2018 – Kaiser Health: Walmart In Preliminary Talks To Buy Humana Amid Flurry Of Acquisitions, Mergers In Health Industry; 18/04/2018 – U.S. customers scramble to replace Rusal metal after sanctions; 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 11/05/2018 – Among the 10 most-utilized standalone plans, the average premium ranges from $20.21 to $83.68 per month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) by 95.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 17,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65,000, down from 18,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.87. About 859,053 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 22/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Fabric-Ready Partner Program with New Fabric Connectors to Automate Security for Multi-Vendor Environments; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q REV. $399.0M, EST. $390.4M

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.28 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $59.85 million for 56.34 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Expect From Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Increased 197% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet Enters Oversold Territory (FTNT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 11,987 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Ltd Liability owns 2,600 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 5,489 shares. Cambridge Investment Incorporated owns 9,795 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 48,409 shares. Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Macquarie Gru accumulated 698,183 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 12,216 shares. Fund stated it has 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 87,447 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management reported 0.02% stake. Ameriprise holds 0% or 98,849 shares in its portfolio. Sei holds 0.02% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 65,158 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 29,769 shares to 34,364 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 53,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,896 shares, and cut its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN).