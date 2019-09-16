As Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Valuation Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.59 Million; Marathon Asset Management Llp Maintains Position in Rayonier (RYN)

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 16,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.30 million, up from 1.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 111,323 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 26,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 15,917 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, down from 42,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.44. About 41,068 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 03/04/2018 – Old MacDonald Has a Cow at the California State Fair Kaiser Permanente Farm; 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official; 02/04/2018 – Dave Underriner Named President of Kaiser Permanente Hawaii Region; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.l.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Garners National Awards for Excellence in Medication Safety; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

More important recent Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lumber prices having a day – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Should You Buy Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rayonier Inc.’s (NYSE:RYN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold RYN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spinnaker stated it has 10,650 shares. 43,809 were reported by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd accumulated 9,620 shares. First Advisors LP reported 62,476 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 73,950 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Financial Mgmt reported 5,518 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt holds 0% or 11,625 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech has 0.01% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Paloma Partners Mgmt reported 50,115 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 2.39% or 301,379 shares. Oppenheimer And Comm holds 0.01% or 7,754 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 6,680 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 4,622 shares to 332,300 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 43,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,437 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.88M for 12.88 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold KALU shares while 57 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 14.57 million shares or 1.75% less from 14.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huber Cap invested in 0.77% or 65,997 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 959 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). 35,567 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Invest Board. Moreover, Huntington State Bank has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 1 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc has invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 105,753 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 154,675 shares or 0% of the stock. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 5,928 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited holds 48,409 shares. State Street owns 699,997 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 87,688 shares.