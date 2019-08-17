As Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Share Value Rose, Third Avenue Management Has Cut Position; Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Upped Domtar (UFS) Stake by $24.25 Million as Stock Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 21,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 40,819 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90 million, down from 62,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 90,076 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 26/03/2018 – Kaiser Permanente and Tim Shriver Kick Off 100 Day Countdown to 2018 Special Olympics USA Games; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.60, EST. $1.54; 03/04/2018 – In Reducing Deaths from Heart Disease and Stroke, Kaiser Permanente Outpaces Nation; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housin; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – 2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS 166 MLN LBS VS 164 MLN LBS

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Domtar Corp (UFS) by 6186.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 494,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.89% . The hedge fund held 502,942 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.97 million, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Domtar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 872,582 shares traded or 37.11% up from the average. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 28/03/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Kimball Elementary School for New Books; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 02/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Nekoosa Head Start; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q EPS 86c; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.19 million shares to 5.24 million shares, valued at $108.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 7.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Fts International Inc.

More notable recent Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Financial Post” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Domtar Corporation: A Solid Income And Capital Appreciation Play – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Domtar Corp (UFS) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Domtar Corporation (UFS) CEO John Williams on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys holds 11,742 shares. Ww Asset holds 0.01% or 5,302 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 12,700 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 40,066 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 304,349 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 114,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.01% or 17,529 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). J Goldman & Limited Partnership has 9,953 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 12,532 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 38,832 shares. Dupont Capital Management has 0% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 3,911 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 311,363 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares And Tru Company reported 6,709 shares.

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Appoints Neal E. West Senior Vice President and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer to Succeed Daniel J. Rinkenberger – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment – GlobeNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frp Holdings Inc. by 7,770 shares to 131,757 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 677,731 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Seaboard Corp. (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 7,592 shares. D E Shaw And Com Incorporated accumulated 4,752 shares. Comerica Bancorporation invested 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 29,893 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Iat Reinsurance holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 70 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 8,400 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co stated it has 202,570 shares. Piedmont Investment holds 0.02% or 4,058 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Svcs holds 37 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 329,617 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 6,021 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 5,524 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).