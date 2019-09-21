As Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Share Price Rose, Holder Price Michael F Cut by $2.91 Million Its Position; Clarivest Asset Management Upped Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Holding by $793,485

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) by 28.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 14,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% . The institutional investor held 65,513 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.65M, up from 51,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $783.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $56.73. About 222,954 shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) has declined 30.44% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EGRX News: 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 17c; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA ACCEPTED FOR FILING BY THE FDA; 16/04/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS’ VASOPRESSIN ANDA OK’D FOR FILING BY FDA; 04/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Eagle Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 R&D Expense of $46M-$50M, SG&A Expense of $61M-$64M; 16/05/2018 – EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS, GETS FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR BENDAMUSTINE; 16/04/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Vasopressin ANDA Accepted For Filing By The FDA; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.28. About 137,046 shares traded or 15.31% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of AI-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official Health Partner”; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Workers to Protest at 33 Kaiser Permanente Hospitals in California; 28/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Cultivates the Digital Doctor-Patient Relationship; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Southern California Provides Total Health Care to Special Olympics Southern California as the “Official; 07/03/2018 Dan Kaiser Named Vice President of Research and Development at Cook Medical; 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Researchers Develop New Models for Predicting Suicide Risk; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD) by 46,900 shares to 23,770 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 17,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,243 shares, and cut its stake in Verso Corp.

Price Michael F, which manages about $770.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ni Holdings Inc. by 20,215 shares to 467,662 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, up 34.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $30.89 million for 12.60 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.86% EPS growth.

