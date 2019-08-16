As Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Price Michael F Lowered Position; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Cut Position in Medifast (MED) as Stock Price Declined

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.19. About 139,584 shares traded or 19.79% up from the average. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 08/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Northwest Engages Medial EarlySign for Development of AI-Based, Patient-Specific Treatment Prioritization; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 10/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KALU); 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum 1Q Adj EPS $1.60; 05/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Sees Continuing Margin Pressure; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 14/05/2018 – CBA Adds Santander Mexico, Exits Kaiser Aluminum: 13F

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.06. About 254,434 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 2,156 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Brown Advisory has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Alps Advisors, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,971 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Invesco Ltd holds 58,189 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Lp accumulated 34,485 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jefferies Financial Gp reported 7,684 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 66,703 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Moreover, Proshare Advisors has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1,614 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation owns 939 shares. Eulav Asset Management has invested 0.06% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 57,013 shares.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID) by 98,506 shares to 874,005 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Limited (NASDAQ:BBRY).

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $31.84M for 11.20 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.