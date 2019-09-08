As Kadant (KAI) Stock Value Declined, Opus Capital Group Lowered Its Holding by $1.03 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Upped Holding

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Kadant Inc (KAI) by 53.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 11,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.06% . The institutional investor held 10,114 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $890,000, down from 21,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Kadant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $81.11. About 43,161 shares traded. Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) has declined 2.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical KAI News: 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To EPS $4.98-EPS $5.08; 10/04/2018 – Kadant Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Kadant Authorizes Share Repurchase; 16/05/2018 – KADANT INC KAI.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Kadant Raises FY View To Rev $625M-$635M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in Kadant; 26/04/2018 – Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Kadant 1Q Rev $149.2M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 12/03/2018 – KADANT SAYS ON MARCH 7, BOARD NAMED MICHAEL MCKENNEY AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 346,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.87 million, up from 338,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 68,446 shares to 19,049 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,331 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Cap Management stated it has 97,794 shares. Moreover, Gradient Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,864 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 238,340 shares. Bluestein R H & reported 486,803 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Field & Main Savings Bank reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Korea Investment reported 6.27M shares or 3.33% of all its holdings. Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.29% or 4,881 shares in its portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.23% stake. Adams Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Covington holds 343,745 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. 106,406 are held by Natl Asset Management. First Financial Corporation In holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,461 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc invested in 2.27% or 228,501 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Lc invested in 6.01M shares or 4.21% of the stock. Orca Mgmt Limited holds 6.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 45,467 shares.

Analysts await Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 16.99% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.53 per share. KAI’s profit will be $14.41M for 15.97 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality.